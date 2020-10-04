1/1
Bobby Ryder
1942 - 2020
October 2, 1942 - September 30, 2020
Bel Aire, Kansas - Graveside service for Bobby Eldon Ryder will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Harold Gaches, Pastor of First Baptist West, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, Lawton, Oklahoma.
The family will greet friends Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Bobby Eldon Ryder, 77, Bel Aire, Kansas passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Bel Aire, Kansas. He was born October 2, 1942 a few miles West of Indiahoma, Oklahoma to Lee Edward "Bid" and Lucy Leola (Hodson) Ryder. He graduated from Indiahoma High School in 1960 and from Oklahoma State University in 1964. Bobby married Jean "Jeannie" Johnson on January 28, 1967 in Wichita, Kansas.
Survivors include his wife Jeannie of the home, two daughters, Kerry Ryder Morris and husband Aaron of Satellite Beach, Florida, and Shelley Ryder Long and husband Gordon of Frisco, Texas, a son Christopher Lee Ryder of Newton, Kansas, seven granddaughters, Ashley and husband Cole Heimerman of Wichita, Kansas, Riley and husband Joey Blanton of Wichita, Kansas, Holley Morris of Tempe, Arizona, Emma Long, Abby Long, Megan Long and Samantha Long of Frisco, Texas, two great grandchildren, Ezra Blanton and Carly Heimerman, his brothers and sisters, A.J. Ryder of Cache, Oklahoma, Jerry Lee Ryder and wife Joyce of Lawton, Oklahoma, Valois Shuler of Lawton, Sharon Phelps and husband Mike of Houston, Texas, Sandy Hannington of Oklahoma City, Shirleta Benfield of Oklahoma City and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother Jimmy Don, brother Billy Joe, brother John, sister Ila Lavois Taylor, sister Wynema New and husband Wiley, brother-in-law Ray Shuler and sister-in-law Faye Ryder, sister-in-law Georgia Lee Ryder, brother-in-law Terry Hannington and brother-in-law Gary Benfield.
The family wishes many thanks to Serenity Hospice of Wichita, Kansas and Downing & Lahey Mortuary of Wichita, Kansas for their kindness.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.


Published in & from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Becker-Rabon Funeral Home
OCT
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Becker-Rabon Funeral Home - Lawton
1502 NW Fort Sill Blvd.
Lawton, OK 73507
(580) 353-3030
