Service Information
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS
67208
(316)-612-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
View Map
Notice
Heckters, Bobby W. 34, passed away November 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his wife Holly, daughters Bella and Anastasia, parents David Sr. and Rosemary, brothers Ed (Kendra), and David Jr., sister Lisa (Jeremy), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Services will be held at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central Ave., on Saturday, November 16th, 2019. Visitation will be at 12:00 pm with services following at 2:00 pm. Donations can be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019
