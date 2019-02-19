DERBY-Young, Bobby W. age 83, passed away February 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2pm Wednesday, February 20th at Smith Mortuary Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd. Bobby is survived by his wife, Corrinne; daughters, Elizabeth (Tim) Denning, Susan (Rick) Burr; grandchildren, Brian Denning, Jason (Melanie) Denning, Melissa (Ted) Burns; great-grandchildren, Camryn, Ellianna, and Kira. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Littie Young; brother, George Young; sister, Janis Ritchey; grandson, Mike Burr. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2019