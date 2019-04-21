Johnson, Bonnie Annette Age 71, passed away on April 14, 2019, surrounded by family at her home in Wichita, KS. She is survived by her husband, Jay Johnson; his son, Travis (Amanda) Johnson of Wright City, MO; and her sons, Art Gallington and wife Melody of Benkelman, NE, Cliff and Wendy Gallington and granddaughter, Courtney, of Topeka, KS, and Dave Gallington of Kearney, NE and his children, Andy, Emily and grandson, Drew. Graveside Service at 2:00 pm, May 25, 2019, at Sutherland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sutherland, NE Cemetery (P.O. Box 485, Sutherland, NE 69165) are suggested. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019