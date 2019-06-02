Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie F. Larose. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Send Flowers Notice

Larose, Bonnie F. 67, die hard WSU Shocker fan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center after a long and courageous battle with Stage 4 lung cancer. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Doris Neithinger; father, Carl H. Neithinger; stepmother, Rosa Neithinger; brother, Ron Neithinger Sr.; grandson, Kyle Miller and mother, Delores Cearly. Survivors include son, Branden Larose; sister, Debra Ambrose; brother, Don Neithinger; sister, Doris Havner; And one granddaughter, Kaitlyn Larose; Bonnie was a loving mother and consummate deal finder. She danced anytime she heard music and stopped to pet every dog she came across. Her light would light up any room she walked into. She was extremely proud of her time working at Boeing. She was a second-generation aircraft worker and will be deeply missed by her Boeing family, where she worked for over 27 years. A Private Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held at University United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.



Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 2, 2019

