Hephner, Bonnie 81, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, died April 6, 2020. During the last 4 years Alzheimer's stole Bonnie's mind but she never, even in her last days, lost the ability to smile and chuckle. She was a Godly woman devoted to her husband and kids, and a vital business partner to her husband, Lonnie. She loved to exercise her creativity through music & sewing. She also loved to travel the world for missions and for fun. Private Services have been held. She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Hephner; daughter, Lori Hephner; son, Greg (Peggy) Hephner; grandchildren, Michael (Rachel) Hephner, Rachel Roth, Audrey (Tim) Weaver, Sean (Emily) Hephner and Skyler (Julie) Roth; and great-grandchildren, Adeline and Isabel. A memorial has been established with First Church of the Nazarene. View expanded obituary and tribute video at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 12, 2020