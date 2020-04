Hephner, Bonnie 81, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, died April 6, 2020. During the last 4 years Alzheimer's stole Bonnie's mind but she never, even in her last days, lost the ability to smile and chuckle. She was a Godly woman devoted to her husband and kids, and a vital business partner to her husband, Lonnie. She loved to exercise her creativity through music & sewing. She also loved to travel the world for missions and for fun. Private Services have been held. She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Hephner; daughter, Lori Hephner; son, Greg (Peggy) Hephner; grandchildren, Michael (Rachel) Hephner, Rachel Roth, Audrey (Tim) Weaver, Sean (Emily) Hephner and Skyler (Julie) Roth; and great-grandchildren, Adeline and Isabel. A memorial has been established with First Church of the Nazarene. View expanded obituary and tribute video at www.CozineMemorial.com . Services by Broadway Mortuary.