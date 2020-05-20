Guiltner, Bonnie Ivalene Passed away Tuesday, May 19th, 2020. She was born August 6th, 1924 on a farm near Zion, Arkansas. There was always lots of work to be done and Bonnie always said she worked as hard as any man. She helped with all the farm chores that were required at that time, including plowing and picking cotton. Bonnie walked two miles through the woods to attend one room school. Her dad cleared a path to make the trip slightly less daunting. After 8th grade, she finally got to ride a bus to High School...but still had to walk two miles to catch the bus. Bonnie was determined to complete a college degree. She worked a many different jobs to make that happen. She was among the many Rosie the Riveters who traveled to Wichita Kansas to work at Boeing during World War II. She always commented that she made half the wages the men made during that time. She bought a pair of "dungarees" which had to be washed and dried prior to the next day's work, to have suitable work clothing. At other times, she earned money as a live-in caregiver, typed theme papers and baby sat. After two years of college, she taught school in Melbourne, Arkansas for a year. That was a preview for her long teaching career. Bonnie finally completed her degree at Arkansas State College in Conway, Arkansas. After graduation, Bonnie began teaching high school at Moro High School. She later returned to college and completed a degree in elementary education and taught in Arkansas schools for seven years. Later, during her teaching career, Bonnie continued taking classes eventually completing 20 hours over the requirements for her Master's Degree in elementary education. Bonnie married Troy Buren Guiltner December 21st, 1954. They eventually moved to Wichita, Kansas where Bonnie taught in the Wichita school system for 27 years, for teaching career spanning 33 years. She attended South Riverside Baptist Church, teaching children's Sunday school there. She later attended Midway Baptist Church, also teaching in the children's ministry there. Bonnie was very active in other ministries as well and worked in Midway's Good Neighbor center for several years as well as enjoying the Red Hat group. One of Bonnie's great joys was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the force behind many massive family meals and gatherings. Christmas was always a surprise for all, due to her creative gift selections. Bonnie was preceded in death by husband, Troy Guiltner; parents, James Robert Johnson and Mellie (Duren) Johnson; brothers, Raybourn Johnson and Ronald Johnson; sisters, Lucille Taylor, Oneita Byram and Marian Boatright; as well as a sister that died at infancy; and great-grandson, Deylon Kuehn. Bonnie is survived by daughter, Linda (Roger) Cornett of Skiatook, OK; son, Gregory (Vicki) Guiltner of Clearwater, KS; 14 grandchildren, Jason Kuehn, Jeff Kuehn, Jelaina Kuehn, Jerron Kuehn, Anna Brownlee, Rachel Bartlett, Katherine Bing, Emily Guiltner, Ben Guiltner, Daniel Guiltner, Rebecca Guiltner, Abigail Clay, Ethan Guiltner, and Elijah Guiltner; in addition to 16 great-grandchildren. A come and go visitation will be held from 9AM-4PM, Thursday, May 21st, at Resthaven Mortuary. There will be a private family graveside service. Memorials in Bonnie's memory can be made to, First Baptist Church, 306 E. Ross St, Clearwater, KS 67026.