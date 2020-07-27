1/1
Bonnie J. Hinds
1929 - 2020
Hinds, Bonnie J. 91, passed away on July 23, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1929 in Eureka Springs, AR to Joe and Helen (Cope) Robinson. She was a Neonatal Intensive Care Nurse. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lee Hinds, daughter Shari Jo, and sister, Betty. She is survived by her children; Steven (Shari) Hinds, Cheryl Hinds, and Connie Ortiz, four grandchildren; Cammie, Stephanie, Jimmy (Crystal), and Lenea, 9 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and sister Sharon. Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel, internment to follow at Andover Cemetery.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
