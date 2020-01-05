Bonnie J. Keys (1923 - 2020)
Keys, Bonnie J. Age 96, passed away on January 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; parents; son, Michael E. Keys; sister, Louise Keys; brother, David Leroy Payne. She is survived by her son, Hal Keys; grandchildren, Jessica Keys-Murray (Josh Murray), Taylor Keys, Alexandria Keys (Ramon) Reyes, Mike Keys; six great grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Edith Payne, Helen Boley, Georgia Mae Yost. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday with visitation one hour prior both at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. A memorial has been established in her name with Meals on Wheels, 200 S Walnut St, Wichita, KS 67213. To sign a guest book, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020
