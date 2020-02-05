Bonnie J. (Ott) Smith-Hart (1931 - 2020)
Smith-Hart, Bonnie J. (Ott) 88, a retired Boeing employee, went to her Heavenly home on Feb. 4, 2020. Her devotion to family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. She was born on Nov. 11, 1931 to the late Quince and Nora Ott of Yellville, AR. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 yrs. Audie C. Smith and six siblings. Survived by Bonnie's passing are her husband, Rev. Burton Hart; one daughter, Toni (Ron) Strange; bonus daughters, Nancy (Mike) McKee of Littleton, CO, Anna (John) Yocum of Jacksonville, FL; bonus son, David Michael Hart; granddaughter, Shannon Strange of Paola, KS; grandson, Derek Strange; bonus granddaughter, Kristen (Mark) Stewart of Littleton, CO; bonus grandson, Shamus (Bridget) McKee of Denver, CO; and numerous great-grandchildren, friends, nieces and nephews. Visitation: 2 to 8 pm Thurs., Feb. 6 at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020
