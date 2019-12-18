Bonnie J. Tackett

Tackett, Bonnie J. Age 67, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1952 in Wichita, KS to Ivan and Hazel (Moore) Pearson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Tackett, her parents, and four siblings. She is survived by her children, Anthony and Nikki Tackett; six siblings, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Celebration of life will be 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at 343 N. Wabash Ave. To sign the guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 18, 2019
