Ford, Bonnie Lee 78, passed away on February 11, 2019 at her home with family at her bedside. Bonnie was born in Newton, KS on October 18, 1940 to Wilfred D. and Zella M. Blanchfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gilbert E. Blanchfield; sisters, Roberta F. Herrman, Donna M. Lacey, and Phyllis E. Meisinger. She is survived by her sister, Winona Counterman; her daughter, Sheila D. Ford; granddaughters, Cheyenne L. and Kassy J Bonner; and family dachshund, Jazzy. She was a nice, country girl; with a good sense of humor; who loved her family. She enjoyed doing crafts, needle point, gardening, and planting flower beds and rose bushes. She also enjoyed country music (especially Conway Twitty); Arkansas and going to Las Vegas with her sisters. She retired from being an Accounting Assistant to care for her twin grand daughters who were the light of her life. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Parkview Baptist Church, 3430 S Meridian Ave; Wichita, Kansas 67217 with Chaplain Steve Ward officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bonnie's honor may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, Andover and online guest book may be signed at

502 W. Central Avenue

Andover , KS 67002

