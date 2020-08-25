Johnson, Bonnie Lou (Harris) 86, passed away at her home on August 22, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1933 to the late Bernell and Alice (Huth) Harris in Sioux City, Iowa. She married Arbah Johnson on January 10, 1953. She is survived by her husband, Arbah, sons Todd (Kristin) Terry, Roger (Jamie), Douglas, and daughter Debra (Lany) Rohrer, 4 grandchildren Kristi, Shanda (Ross), Gavin and Kelsey (Scott). Preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Funeral services to be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 11:00 am at Harvest Community Church, 8340 W 21st St, Wichita, KS with burial to follow at Maize Park Cemetery at Noon. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store