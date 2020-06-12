Bonnie Lou (Rushing) Robertson
1933 - 2020
Robertson, Bonnie Lou (Rushing) went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born to Eli Bentley Rushing and Eulla Faye (Brumback) Rushing on January 14, 1933 in Diggins, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. Survived by her husband of 46 years, Joe Robertson; sons Mike Dodge and wife Jean of Eagle Rock, MO, Bob Dodge of Pawnee City, NE, Joe Brett Robertson of Kingman, John Robertson and wife Tonya of Park City; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, a nephew and two nieces; more friends and loved ones than can be counted. Words cannot express how she will be missed. Memorials to Good Shepherd Hospice Wichita or Kansas Humane Society Wichita. Viewing 1-3pm, Sunday, June 14 at Baker Funeral Home Valley Center Chapel. Graveside 11 a.m., Monday, June 15 at Kechi Township Cemetery, Wichita. www.bakerfhvc.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
JUN
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kechi Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
100 S. CEDAR
Valley Center, KS 67147
316-755-2731
