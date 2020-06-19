ARKANSAS CITY-Smith, Bonnie Lou 85, of Arkansas City, died Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at her residence. The Rosary will be recited 10:00 a.m. Wednesday (June 24, 2020) at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Arkansas City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the St. Peter's Cemetery of Schulte. Cremation has been effected. Bonnie was born January 9, 1935, in Wichita, to William Henry and Francis Elizabeth (Hoppe) Becker. She was reared and educated in Schulte attending Cathedral Catholic School graduating in 1953. Bonnie later attended Wichita Business College. Bonnie owned and operated several different businesses in Wichita and later, in Arkansas City. Bonnie married Judge J Michael "Mike" Smith on December 10, 1982. The couple made their home in Arkansas City. Bonnie was well liked and loved in the community and was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Survivors include a daughter Traci Oberlechner of Arkansas City; son Alan and wife Traci Girrens of Wichita; three grandchildren Erica and husband Shawn Winkler, Jake Oberlechner and Brandon Girrens; and great-grandchildren Owen and Brody Winkler. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mike Smith in 2010, sisters Marilyn Girrens and Karen McNeal, brothers Bill and Robert Becker. A memorial has been established with the Sacred Heart Catholic School. Contributions may be made through the funeral home. Arrangements are being made through the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory of Arkansas City. Online condolences may be made at www-rindt-erdman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 19, 2020.