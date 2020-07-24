1/
Bonnie May Moon
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
PRATT-Moon, Bonnie May 94, passed away on July 21, 2020 at her home in Pratt. She was born on July 14, 1926 in Green Forest, AR to Reinhold and Eliza (Branstetter) Dahlman. Bonnie married Ralph Moon on October 14, 1948. Bonnie worked for Pratt Regional Medical Center as a home health aide. She was a member of The Kingdom Hall. She loved spending time with her family and friends, reading cookbooks, and gardening. She is survived by her sons, Robert and Roger; grandchildren, Jacob (Jenny) Moon, Nicole (Jon) Morgan, Jeremy (Carrie) Moon, Zachary Moon, Renee Rashidian, Jahan Rashidian, Crystal Moon, Michael Moon; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents; daughter, Joyce Rashidian; son, Ronald Moon; and sister, Betty Dahlman. Graveside service Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery in Pratt, KS. Condolences may be sent to 509 S. Ninnescah, Pratt, KS 67214.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 24, 2020.
