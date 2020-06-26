Welicky, Bonnie V. Age 76, retired Registered Nurse, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Sunday, June 28, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, funeral service 10 am Monday, June 29, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd, Derby. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Caroline Specht and her brother Ormand Cordes. Survivors include her husband, Tim; daughters, Lynn Smith (Brian) and Deborah Danley; sisters, Dorothy Blehm, Laurabelle Brinckman (Leo); twin sister, Donnie DePriest; grandchildren, Jennifer, Kevin, Cassidy; great-grandchildren, Parker and Allie. Memorials have been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 and Goodwill Industries of Kansas, 3351 N. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67226. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 26, 2020.