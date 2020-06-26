Bonnie V. Welicky
Welicky, Bonnie V. Age 76, retired Registered Nurse, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Sunday, June 28, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, funeral service 10 am Monday, June 29, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd, Derby. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Caroline Specht and her brother Ormand Cordes. Survivors include her husband, Tim; daughters, Lynn Smith (Brian) and Deborah Danley; sisters, Dorothy Blehm, Laurabelle Brinckman (Leo); twin sister, Donnie DePriest; grandchildren, Jennifer, Kevin, Cassidy; great-grandchildren, Parker and Allie. Memorials have been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 and Goodwill Industries of Kansas, 3351 N. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67226. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
