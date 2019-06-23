Holman, Boyne 88, Loving husband and dad joined the angels in heaven on June 17. Boyne was a Korean War veteran and retired USD 259 teacher of social studies at Curtis Middle School. He was an avid OU fan and history buff. He is survived by his wife, Alene, daughter Stephanie (Steve) Mankins, sister Lamona Carpenter and nieces. At his request, private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Sedgwick County.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 23, 2019