Boyne Holman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boyne Holman.
Notice
Send Flowers

Holman, Boyne 88, Loving husband and dad joined the angels in heaven on June 17. Boyne was a Korean War veteran and retired USD 259 teacher of social studies at Curtis Middle School. He was an avid OU fan and history buff. He is survived by his wife, Alene, daughter Stephanie (Steve) Mankins, sister Lamona Carpenter and nieces. At his request, private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Sedgwick County.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.