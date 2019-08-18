Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brad Norman Farha. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Farha, Brad Norman 47, passed away July 29, 2019 at Overland Park Medical Center from catastrophic injuries sustained from a fall. Brad is survived by his wife of 19 years, Heather Siemsen Farha; two daughters, Rowan Eve (15) and Brynn Arwen (10); parents, Norman and Carol Farha of Wichita; brothers, Al Farha (wife, Becky Reed Farha) of Woodland, MN and Cliff Farha of Wichita; two nieces and one nephew, Sage, Nick and Dolly Farha; and many more relatives and great friends. Brad was a faithful loving son, husband, father, brother and friend. His smile and his personality would light up a room. He was always guided by a strong moral compass, and he did not deviate from what he knew was right. He was enthusiastic about life, and he elatedly met all the challenges that life brings. Brad also exhibited academic excellence. He had accomplished so much in his early life, competing in math competitions in school and attending Duke University's summer program for talented and gifted students. He was chosen to represent the State of Kansas for National Flag Day and was a United States Congressional Page in Washington, DC. He and his team won 1st place for debate in the state for a 6A school and the next year he and his partner placed 8th in the National Debate Competition. He first attended the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. He then transferred to the University of Kansas, where he was placed in the Honors Program and was awarded the academic Summerfield Scholarship. Later, he went on to earn an MBA at the Keller Graduate School of Management in Chicago, Illinois. Brad has worked for Verizon Corporate in enterprise development as a Strategy Director for several years. Wherever he went, he excelled and he worked diligently to excel at his job and provide for his family. He took great pride in serving on the board of directors of Kansas City's Sheffield Place, helping women and children make the difficult journey from homelessness to self-sufficiency. A memorial service was held in Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Brad's name either to SOAR Special Needs Ministry, c/o Grace Church of Overland Park, Attn: Contribution Processing, 8500 W. 159th Street, Overland Park, KS 66223 (please put "SOAR" on the memo line of your check) or to St. George Christian Cathedral, Wichita, KS.



