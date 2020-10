Bradford ClarkJune 6, 1952 - October 11, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Clark, Brad (B. Lindsey Clark), age 68, high school and Special Ed teacher passed away on Oct. 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Amalia; brother, Douglas Clark; nephew, Cody Clark; numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorothy Clark. Visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 from 12p-7p with services on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. both at Cochran Mortuary. www.cochranmortuary.com