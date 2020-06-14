Bradford Roy Bussart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bradford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bussart, Bradford Roy went to heaven on June 5, 2020 to be with his parents, Dean and Rebecca Bussart, and others. Brad was born on December 18, 1950. He is survived by brothers, Gary and Terry Bussart, Dusty and Sarah Bussart and family, Raini and Cody Brown and family, and Don and Donna Olson and family. Brad was a retired manager of Bussart Reality and Auction. A graveside service will be held at Old Mission Cemetery at 21st and Hillside on June 16 at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch at the ranch.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved