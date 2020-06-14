Bussart, Bradford Roy went to heaven on June 5, 2020 to be with his parents, Dean and Rebecca Bussart, and others. Brad was born on December 18, 1950. He is survived by brothers, Gary and Terry Bussart, Dusty and Sarah Bussart and family, Raini and Cody Brown and family, and Don and Donna Olson and family. Brad was a retired manager of Bussart Reality and Auction. A graveside service will be held at Old Mission Cemetery at 21st and Hillside on June 16 at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch at the ranch.



