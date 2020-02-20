Bradford Van Armstrong

Armstrong, Bradford Van Age 71, died February 12th, 2020. Survived by his mother, Marvel Armstrong, wife Gaylene; daughters, Roseanna Gosvener, Tanya Schroeder; sister, Sandy Siruta; brothers, Jeffery, and Larry Armstrong. He was preceded in death by son, Jerry Armstrong, and father, Lewis. Brad also helped raise step-children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Memorial will be at Indian Hills Church, 1555 N Mclean at 11:00am, on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020
