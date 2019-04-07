Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley E. Haddock. View Sign

Haddock, Bradley E. 64, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, met his Savior Jesus face-to-face on Apr. 1, 2019, when his weary body succumbed to complications of AL Amyloidosis and Multiple Myeloma. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Apr. 12, 2019, at First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn, Wichita, Kansas. Brad is survived by his wife, Terri; children, Austin Haddock of Wichita, and Sarah and her husband Gerard Pryor of St. Marys, KS; grandchildren William and Edward Pryor; brothers Richard (Amanda) Haddock of Wichita and David Haddock of Franklin, TN. He was born in Wichita on Jan. 4, 1955, to Kenneth and Genevieve Haddock, both who have preceded him in death. Brad met Terri Hannon at the Bicentennial Meeting of the Boy Scouts of America in New York City in May 1976. Both from Kansas, their romance continued back in his hometown of Wichita, where she attended Wichita State. They were married Jan. 7, 1978. Brad graduated from Wichita Heights High School in 1973, from Phillips Univ. in 1977, and from Washburn Law School in 1980. Prior to founding Haddock Law Office, he worked as an attorney at Koch Industries for 29+ years, serving most of those years as Vice President and General Counsel of the Koch Chemical Technology Group. He achieved the Martindale-Hubble AV Preeminent Rating which recognized those with the "Highest Possible Rating in Both Legal Ability & Ethical Standards" and was a mediator with both the American Arbitration Assoc. and the International Centre for Dispute Resolutions. Brad joined Scouting as an eight-year-old Cub Scout, with his service ending as BSA National Executive Comm. member, Chairman of Scouting U, and Quivira Council Executive Board member. During those 56 years, he was continuously involved in Scouting locally and nationally, especially in the Order of the Arrow, the BSA's honor society, serving as OA National Chief as a youth and as Chairman of the National OA Committee as an adult. An Eagle Scout and OA Vigil Honor member, he was recognized with Scouting's highest volunteer honor, the Silver Buffalo Award, and with the OA Legacy of Servant Leadership Lifetime Achievement Award. However, his real accomplishment is the impact he had on the lives of countless youth and adults, always modeling the Scout Oath and Law in his daily life. In addition to Scouting, Brad was active in community service, having served as Chairman of the Chamber's Leadership 2000 and as a Board of Trustees member for Friends Univ. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior as a child and lived as one who loved God and wanted others to know about his grace and truth. He was a member of GraceFirst Church, serving most recently as an Elder. While it did not define his life, he lived the last 9+ years with the rare disorder AL Amyloidosis, which primarily affected his heart. He endured a stem cell transplant, years of chemotherapy and other treatments, and the arrival of Multiple Myeloma as he walked with God, sharing comfort and support with others facing challenges in their lives. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Quivira Council Boy Scouts of America, the National Order of the Arrow Endowment Fund, and GraceFirst Church. Share condolences and view expanded obituary at



1147 South Broadway Street

Wichita , KS 67211

