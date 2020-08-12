Bradley Hope

ANDOVER-Hope, Bradley 40, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 after a year long battle with cancer. He was born June 26, 1980 in Kansas City, MO. Bradley graduated from Andover High School in 1998. He earned a degree in business at the University of Kansas where he proudly played in the marching band and was an active member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He later earned his MBA from Newman University. Bradley became a Certified Public Accountant in 2009 and most recently worked at Adams Brown Beran & Ball Certified Public Accountants in Wichita. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, never leaving a game early no matter the score. He was a loyal friend, son, brother and proud uncle that was known for his dry sense of humor and witty tweets. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Hope. Bradley is survived by his father, John Hope; sister, Mary Jo (Jared) Silsby; and nephew, Mason Silsby. Visitation: Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5 to 8 pm at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Funeral: 10 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Andover United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at Reflection Pointe Cemetery at 11:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the KU Marching Band c/o KU Endowment, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044-0928 or Andover United Methodist Church, 1429 N. Andover Rd., Andover, KS 67002. www.Reflection-Pointe.com