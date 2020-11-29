1/1
Bradley Stevens
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Bradley Stevens
January 4, 1954 - November 21, 2020
Rose Hill, Kansas - Bradley "Brad" Stevens 66, passed away suddenly Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his residence, He was born January 4, 1954 in Wichita, KS the son of Herman and LaVeta Stevens. Brad is survived by his wife of 29 years Kristal and Daughters Brandie (Brian) Ewert, Lindsay Brokschmidt, Megan (Garret) Powell, Stepson, Lance Moore, Brothers and sister Leonard (Mary) Stevens, Greg (Jeannie) Stevens, Dennis (Leah) Stevens, Karen (Gary) Houghton. 9 Grandchildren and all the Fur Babies.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation time will be from 5pm to 7pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Smith Mortuary - Derby
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday December 2, 2020 at the Friends Cemetery near Rose Hill, KS east of Rose Hill Road.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the WAAL (Wichita Animal Action League) P.O. Box 21401 Wichita, KS 67208.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
DEC
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Friends Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 27, 2020
Krystal you all are in my prayers. I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you close at this time of need.
Tracy Patterson Cooksey
Friend
November 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Catherine Doyle
Friend
