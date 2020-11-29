Bradley StevensJanuary 4, 1954 - November 21, 2020Rose Hill, Kansas - Bradley "Brad" Stevens 66, passed away suddenly Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his residence, He was born January 4, 1954 in Wichita, KS the son of Herman and LaVeta Stevens. Brad is survived by his wife of 29 years Kristal and Daughters Brandie (Brian) Ewert, Lindsay Brokschmidt, Megan (Garret) Powell, Stepson, Lance Moore, Brothers and sister Leonard (Mary) Stevens, Greg (Jeannie) Stevens, Dennis (Leah) Stevens, Karen (Gary) Houghton. 9 Grandchildren and all the Fur Babies.He is preceded in death by his parents.Visitation time will be from 5pm to 7pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Smith Mortuary - DerbyGraveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday December 2, 2020 at the Friends Cemetery near Rose Hill, KS east of Rose Hill Road.Memorial contributions may be sent to the WAAL (Wichita Animal Action League) P.O. Box 21401 Wichita, KS 67208.