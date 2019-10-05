Harris, Bradley W. 46, Spirit Business Analyst, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Memorial service 10:00am Tuesday, Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by his father, David D. Harris and grandparents, Cleo and Phyllis Burden and Bill Harris. Survivors include his mother, Susan Harris (Karl Kohler); grandmother, Yvonne Harris; sons, Conner Harris, Chasen Harris and Cody Sellers; daughter, Haylee Harris; brother, Brian (Kari) Harris; sister, Becky Sova; nephew, Peyten and niece, Cailynn. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 5, 2019