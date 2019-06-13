Brenner, Bradley William 50, retired Network Operations Specialist with the Air National Guard, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Hazel Brenner. He is survived by his wife, MaeEtta Brenner; children, Bethany Crookham (Jonathan) and Joshua Brenner; brother, Bart Brenner (Michelle); sister, Paula Dell (Bob); nephew, Luke and niece, Lacey. Family Visitation, 2-4 pm, Sunday, June 16, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Celebration of Life Service, 1:30 pm, Monday, June 17, at Central Christian Church, 2900 N. Rock Rd. Memorials to Central Christian Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 13, 2019