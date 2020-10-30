Brandon Albert

June 30, 1987 - October 26, 2020

Goddard, Kansas - Brandon Michael Albert, 33 passed away on October 26, 2020. He was born in Wichita, KS on June 30, 1987 to Virgil and Debbie (Doll) Albert. He worked at Johnson Controls, Inc in HVAC and Plumbing and a cattleman. He was also a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Clarence Albert and Cletus Doll, Uncle Paul Albert and Aunt Melissa Doll. He is survived by his parents; brother Brice and Mary Albert; sister Stephanie Albert; grandmothers Charlene Albert and Geraldine Doll; Aunts and Uncles Mark and Betty Buhrle, Kathy and Andy Lauer, Gregory Doll, Bill Doll and Dan Doll; along with many cousins. Memorials have been established with Sedgwick County 4H Education Fund and/or Renwick Education Fund. Rosary will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 9:30 am followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, both at St Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, KS. If unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through St Joseph Catholic Church utube link.





