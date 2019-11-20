MULVANE-Sandoval, Brandon Alexander 23, passed away Sat., Nov. 16, 2019. He was born Sep. 7, 1996 in Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Bonnie Davidson; grandfather, Randall Hewlett; and uncle, Brian Iverson. Brandon is survived by his daughter, Marcella; mother, Angie (Jason) Iverson; father, Eric Sandoval; brothers, Jacob Iverson and Zachary Iverson; grandparents, Marva Hewlett, Wilma Sandoval, Steve and Elaine Schulke, and Steve and Stella Iverson; uncles, Mark Schulke and Bradley (Josie) Iverson; and a large extended family. Visitation: Thur., Nov. 21, 2019 from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm. Funeral: 11 am, Fri., Nov. 22, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane, 501 E. Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS 67110. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Kansas, 8400 W. 110th St., Suite 130, Overland Park, KS 66210 or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 14842 W. 90th Terr., Lenexa, KS 66215.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019