Brandon Alexander Sandoval (1996 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We are so very sorry for your loss...our thoughts and..."
    - Jennifer & Terry Loveland
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this..."
    - Roxana Hernandez
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. God bless you"
    - Art and Babe Ramirez
  • "My prayers and thoughts are with you may God bless you and..."
    - Tammie Laffitte
Service Information
Senter-Smith Mortuary
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane, KS
67110
(316)-777-1632
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Senter-Smith Mortuary
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane, KS 67110
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Senter-Smith Mortuary
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane, KS 67110
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

MULVANE-Sandoval, Brandon Alexander 23, passed away Sat., Nov. 16, 2019. He was born Sep. 7, 1996 in Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Bonnie Davidson; grandfather, Randall Hewlett; and uncle, Brian Iverson. Brandon is survived by his daughter, Marcella; mother, Angie (Jason) Iverson; father, Eric Sandoval; brothers, Jacob Iverson and Zachary Iverson; grandparents, Marva Hewlett, Wilma Sandoval, Steve and Elaine Schulke, and Steve and Stella Iverson; uncles, Mark Schulke and Bradley (Josie) Iverson; and a large extended family. Visitation: Thur., Nov. 21, 2019 from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm. Funeral: 11 am, Fri., Nov. 22, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane, 501 E. Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS 67110. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Kansas, 8400 W. 110th St., Suite 130, Overland Park, KS 66210 or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 14842 W. 90th Terr., Lenexa, KS 66215.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.