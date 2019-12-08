Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon James Henderson. View Sign Service Information Zeiner Funeral Home 902 East D St Hillsboro , KS 67063 (620)-947-2112 Send Flowers Notice

Henderson, Brandon James Brandon's life began on April 3, 1987, the son of Steven and Teresa Henderson in Wichita. He graduated from Circle High in 2006 and received his welding and auto body certificates from Butler County College. He received his plumbing apprenticeship and became a journeyman with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 441. He married Katie Lyn Johannsen on May 9, 2009, in El Dorado. Brandon attended Newspring Church, was an avid DIY guy, loved to fish and hunt and was a jack of all trades. His loving family includes his wife, Katie Henderson; son, Wyatt Henderson both of Wichita; father, Steve (Gina) Henderson, El Dorado; mother, Teresa Henderson, Topeka; brother, Travis (Kimberly) Henderson, El Dorado; grandparents, Charles (Nadene) Henderson, Derby, Val Joyce Adams, Haysville; in-laws, Chris (Mike) Wilson, Wichita; Don Johannsen, New York; sister-in-law, Kimberly (Scott) Coller, Wichita; brother-in-law, Levi (Piper) Johannsen, Bel Plaine; grandparents-in-law, Joe and Jackie Prickett, Wichita and Mary Prickett, WaKeeney, KS; nieces and nephews, Marshall, Serenity, Jayleigh and Gabriel Henderson, Korben and Soran Coller, Eva and Levi Johannsen. Preceded by his grandparents, Donna Henderson and Bill Adams. Brandon passed away, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, having reached the age of 32 years old. His family will gather with friends on Tues, Dec. 10, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. His memorial service will be held Wed, Dec 11, at 10:30, both at the El Dorado Civic Center, 201 E Central, El Dorado. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to the Brandon Henderson Memorial Fund for his son, Wyatt Henderson's educational fund (in the memo line) c/o Intrust Bank, 100 S. Main, El Dorado, KS 67042 or Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home, Hillsboro, KS.

