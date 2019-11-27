Brandon Scott Hughes

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon Scott Hughes.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Hughes, Brandon Scott 36, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Visitation with family will be 2-3 pm and Funeral Service will be 3 pm, both on Sunday, December 1, at Broadway Mortuary. Survivors include daughter, Brooklyn Hughes; brother, Jason Hughes; nephew, Elijah Hughes; niece, Jaiylah Hughes; Kali Kerr and Charlotte; Bob and Debbie McGuire and Brandon's brothers, Travis, Daniel and Dustin Hare; Tom, Susan, Cody and Tiffany Johnson; many aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Hughes family; and a legion of friends. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon