Hughes, Brandon Scott 36, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Visitation with family will be 2-3 pm and Funeral Service will be 3 pm, both on Sunday, December 1, at Broadway Mortuary. Survivors include daughter, Brooklyn Hughes; brother, Jason Hughes; nephew, Elijah Hughes; niece, Jaiylah Hughes; Kali Kerr and Charlotte; Bob and Debbie McGuire and Brandon's brothers, Travis, Daniel and Dustin Hare; Tom, Susan, Cody and Tiffany Johnson; many aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Hughes family; and a legion of friends. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019