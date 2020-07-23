Huebert, Brandon Taylor loving son, beloved brother, grandson, and friend to all, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas from complications due to COVID-19 at the age of 28. The family invites you to gather in the spirit of love and community during this difficult time to cherish his memory. Socially distanced funeral services will be held for close friends and family at 1:00 PM Friday, July 24 at Botanica, 701 Amidon St, Wichita, KS in Lotus Hall. The services will also be streamed live via Zoom. Please e-mail Bobbi at Barbara.huebert@huskers.unl.edu for information. Brandon was preceded in death by grandparents Harold and Barbara Huebert, survived by grandparents Lynn Wells (Derby) and Dale Wells (Leon), mother Cheryl Huebert-Roush and stepfather Ken Roush (Wichita), father Mark Huebert (Lincoln, NE), sister Bobbi Racine (Lincoln, NE), and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, whom he all loved dearly. We love you, Brandon. In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations to the Kansas Humane Society in Brandon's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store