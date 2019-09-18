Burditt, Brandy Renée 44, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Thursday, Funeral Service 10:00am, Friday, both at Broadway Mortuary. Survivors include her husband, James Harkleroad; parents, Kathleen and Darrel Ballinger and Doyle and Elaine Burditt; son, Nick Harkleroad; daughters, Shyla Mee and Lita Harkleroad; sisters, Shanana (Jason) Jones, Jean (Anthony) Helzer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019