Brandy Renée Burditt (1975 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandy Renée Burditt.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Burditt, Brandy Renée 44, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Thursday, Funeral Service 10:00am, Friday, both at Broadway Mortuary. Survivors include her husband, James Harkleroad; parents, Kathleen and Darrel Ballinger and Doyle and Elaine Burditt; son, Nick Harkleroad; daughters, Shyla Mee and Lita Harkleroad; sisters, Shanana (Jason) Jones, Jean (Anthony) Helzer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon