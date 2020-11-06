Breanna BossNovember 1, 1995 - September 17, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Breanna graduated from the International Baccalaureate program at Wichita East High School in 2014. She attended the University of Oklahoma where she graduated summa cum laude in May, 2018 for both a BA Letters degree in Constitutional Studies and a BA degree in History. She then attended the University of Colorado Law School in Boulder, Colorado for two years and she was just starting her third and final year of law school.Breanna was preceded in death by her sister Stephanie, her grandfather Fred Beyette, and her grandmother Barbara Boss. Andrew Boss Sr., her grandfather died on September 29, 2020.Breanna is survived by her grandmother Leilani Beyette, her sister Lori, her brothers Andrew and Steven, her parents Robert and Lorinda all residing in Wichita. Uncle Scott Beyette in Westminster, CO provided loving support along with his daughters Olyvia and Bitel for Breanna's recent years in Boulder, CO. Aunt Brenda Hansel in Yukon, OK provided loving support for Breanna during her years at OU in Norman, OK and to recent frequent trips to OKC and Denton, TX. Accomplished painter and ceramic artist Juan Barroso from Princeton, TX with his MFA from the University of North Texas in Denton, TX has been Breanna's devoted and loving boyfriend for the last six years. Juan's sister Melissa became a beloved friend of Breanna and Melissa attended UCO in Edmond, OK. Breanna was loved and adored by many CU Law School and OU students, professors, roommates and friends over the years.A celebration of life service of death and resurrection for Breanna was held on-line on October 10, 2020 by the family, church family and Pastor Larry Greenwood (retired) from Calvary United Methodist Church. A private burial will be held at Kechi Township Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made by check to the CU Foundation; and, please include "ICLP Fund and in memory of Breanna Boss" on the memo line and mail to:Office of AdvancementAttn: Jill White Colorado Law 401 UCB Boulder, CO 80309Giving URL: