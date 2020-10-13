Brenda Brack

October 10, 1960 - October 3, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Brenda Jean Brack (Jones) passed away October 3, 2020. Brenda was born in Warrenville, IL to Charles and Wilma Jones. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Wilma. Survived by her husband, Stephen Brack; children, Brandy Saylor, Rachel (Justin) Cohen, Chad (Candice) Scott, Samantha Ramos; brothers, Kenneth (Michele) Jones, Larry (Ann) Jones, Steve (Sherry) Jones; Sisters, Vicki (Steve) Weathers, Kimberly (Tony) Baldwin; and grandchildren. For the safety and care of all, services will be held over Zoom 1pm on October 17, 2020. For the number and password contact the family.





