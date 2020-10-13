1/1
Brenda Brack
1960 - 2020
Brenda Brack
October 10, 1960 - October 3, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Brenda Jean Brack (Jones) passed away October 3, 2020. Brenda was born in Warrenville, IL to Charles and Wilma Jones. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Wilma. Survived by her husband, Stephen Brack; children, Brandy Saylor, Rachel (Justin) Cohen, Chad (Candice) Scott, Samantha Ramos; brothers, Kenneth (Michele) Jones, Larry (Ann) Jones, Steve (Sherry) Jones; Sisters, Vicki (Steve) Weathers, Kimberly (Tony) Baldwin; and grandchildren. For the safety and care of all, services will be held over Zoom 1pm on October 17, 2020. For the number and password contact the family.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Service
services will be held over Zoom
October 12, 2020
Brenda was always a faithful sister serving Jehovah through everything. I look toward to seeing her again in paradise.
Sandy Schmidt
Friend
October 12, 2020
Brenda was one of the hardest working moms I knew. Kind, caring, and devoted to her family and her faith. She put what was important first. I admire all she did.
Jennifer Matthews
Friend
