Martin, Brenda Faye Age 75, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Brenda was born June 8, 1944 in Minturn, Colorado. She enjoyed decorative painting, crafts, singing in the church choir, gardening, reading, and being in the sun. Brenda loved spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's activities. Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Mildred McIlnay. Brenda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gary Martin; daughter, Susie (Mitch) Johnson; son, Ryan (Jennifer) Martin; grandchildren, Lauren and Emily Johnson and Morgan, Katie, Gabby, and Izzy Martin; sister, Karen (Dennis) McGettrick; and brother, Robert (Pam) McIlnay. Memorial donations in Brenda's name can be made to Metropolitan Baptist Church, 525 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67213. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 for under 50 guests at Resthaven Mortuary. Friends are welcome to stop by in small groups of 10 or less anytime between Monday and Wednesday prior to service. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 for under 50 guests at Resthaven Mortuary. Friends are welcome to stop by in small groups of 10 or less anytime between Monday and Wednesday prior to service.



