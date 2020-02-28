Brewer, Brenda J. (Burford) 76, formerly of Milton, retired Wichita Public School teacher, ended her battle with Crohns Disease on Tuesday, February, 25, 2020. Visitation with family present 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 and service 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, both at Milton United Methodist Church, Milton. Preceded in death by Don "Shorty" Brewer; parents: Lewis and Virginia (Hedrick) Burford. Survivors: daughter Heather Brewer; grandchildren: Nathan, Abby, McKenna, Brody, great grandson Jesse; brother Brent (Kathy) Burford; sisters: Barbara (Richard) Plush and Bobbi Kaspar, all of Wichita. Memorial established to Milton United Methodist Church. Condolences available at www.ebersolemortuary.com. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020