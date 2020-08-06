1/
Brenda Marie Davis
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARKVILLE, MO-Davis, Brenda Marie of Parkville, MO passed away August 3, 2020, at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, KS. She was born November 11, 1949 in Wichita, KS to Edward and Agnes (Klein) Heimerman. Brenda graduated high school in Andale, KS and married John H. Davis on January 3, 1976 in St. Joseph Catholic Church (Ost, KS). Her early married life was spent in Wichita and Prairie Village, KS, before making Parkville, MO home. In addition to her husband John Davis, to whom she was married over 44 years, she is survived by her only child, Fr. Jonathan Davis, currently assigned to St. Patrick Parish in St. Joseph, MO; three siblings: her twin sister, Glenda (Gary) Schoech, Kathleen (Raymond) Gorges, and Gerald Lee (Betty) Heimerman. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Virginia (Hugh) Jacobs, and brothers, David (Janet) and James (Trudy) Heimerman. Brenda is remembered as a loving wife, mother, friend, cousin, and aunt to many nieces and nephews, and neighbor to all. The Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Visitation will follow until 6:30 p.m. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. with visitation continuing until 7:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church. A second service and interment will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church and Cemetery in Ost, KS at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at St. Mark's Parish hall Colwich, KS. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Catholic School in Ost, KS, St. Therese Parish, in Parkville, MO, or to St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MO. The Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Memories of Mrs. Davis or words of comfort may be shared with the family by visiting www.meyersfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
03:30 - 07:30 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Prayer Service
03:30 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Rosary
06:30 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Chapel - Northland
401 Main St.
Parkville, MO 64152
(816) 741-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved