Brenda Robertson
1940 - 2020
Robertson, Brenda 80, passed away peacefully July 21, 2020 at her home in Wichita. Brenda was born June 1, 1940 in Lebo, KS. Brenda was a much-loved artist, quilter and a lover of animals. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Tom Robertson; children, Vicky Creason (Steve), Michael Robertson (Endang) Lisa Hall (Ernest); two grandchildren, Garrett and Lindsay Hall. She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Abbey, mother Doris Armstrong, and granddaughter Carissa Rose. Visitation will be 2-8pm Sunday, July 26 with the family present from 5-7pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Monday, July 27, 2020 at Blakely Cemetery in Madison, Kansas.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Blakely Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
1 entry
July 23, 2020
So long Brenda, we enjoyed your visits, books. We had her do a painting of daughters dogs, it is cool. Fly high. Sympathies to her family and friends. Jon & Sandy Flinn
Sandra K Flinn
Friend
