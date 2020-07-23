Robertson, Brenda 80, passed away peacefully July 21, 2020 at her home in Wichita. Brenda was born June 1, 1940 in Lebo, KS. Brenda was a much-loved artist, quilter and a lover of animals. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Tom Robertson; children, Vicky Creason (Steve), Michael Robertson (Endang) Lisa Hall (Ernest); two grandchildren, Garrett and Lindsay Hall. She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Abbey, mother Doris Armstrong, and granddaughter Carissa Rose. Visitation will be 2-8pm Sunday, July 26 with the family present from 5-7pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Monday, July 27, 2020 at Blakely Cemetery in Madison, Kansas.