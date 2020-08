Foster, Brian C. 59, passed away August 10, 2020. He was born June 27, 1961, and passed Aug. 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Hector and Clara Longtin, Mother Charlotte Foster. Brian served in the food industry for many years. He also loved gardening and reading. He leaves to cherish his memories his cousins Natalie Longtin, Grennville, Tx, Annette Longtin-LaGray, Whitesboro, Tx, and Mark Longtin, Whitesboro, Tx, and host of friends.