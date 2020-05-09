ATLANTA, GA-Matthew, Brian D. 59, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Cumming, Georgia. Preceded in death by his parents Jack and Mary (Green) Matthew. Survivors: son, Christian Matthew; Brian's sisters, Toni Siler, Theresa Matthew King, Carol Minton and his brother Shawn Matthew. Brian was born in Wichita, Kansas, where he attended Wichita Southeast High School and worked at The Boeing Company. In 2003, relocating to the Atlanta, Georgia area he worked at North Point Volvo as a Sales and Leasing Consultant. Brian enjoyed spending time boating with family and friends at Table Rock Lake, Missouri and Lake Sidney Lanier in Georgia. He was a most avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Braves. In keeping with his reserved nature, there will be no funeral services. Those wishing to honor his life can donate to the American Diabetes Association.



