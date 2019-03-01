PARK CITY-Archer, Brian Dennis Services for Brian Dennis Archer, 50 of Park City, Kansas will be Friday, March 1, 2019 2:00 PM at The Lone Gove Church of Christ in Lone Grove, Oklahoma. Interment will be at Newport Cemetery. He is survived by his mother Debby Archer of Lone Grove, Oklahoma; his mate Tracy Hutto of the home; sons Dakotah Ellis (Archer) Seiler of Ashville, North Carolina, Colin Andrew (Archer) Seiler of Ashville, North Carolina, Jesse James of Wichita, Kansas; daughter Liberty Jewel Archer of Wichita, Kansas; brother Bradley Archer and wife Amanda of Houston, Texas; and numerous other relatives and friends. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2019