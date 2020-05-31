Brian E. Romalis M.D.
Romalis, M.D., Brian E. 80, retired psychiatrist, died Thursday May 21, 2020. Born December 18, 1939 to Morris and Sophie (Gallis) Romalis in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. A 1963 graduate of the University of Manitoba School of Medicine, he completed his residency in 1967 at the Menninger School of Psychiatry in Topeka, KS. He began his practice in Calgary, Alberta before returning to Kansas to establish a longtime Wichita private practice. He retired in December 2004. A lifelong student of math and physics, he took occasional classes at Wichita State University. He enjoyed his hobbies including history, literature and classic movies. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Naomi and Jack Chapman. He is survived by wife Miriam and son Michael of Wichita, daughter Rebecca (Jason) of Toronto, Ontario, nephews Stephen (Sima) Chapman, Arthur (Jo-Ann) Chapman of Winnipeg and Kenneth (Michelle) Chapman of Toronto, brother-in-law David (Patricia) Drevits of Glastonbury, CT, nieces Elizabeth (John) Tomaszewski of Longmeadow, MA and Megan (Nik) Drevits of Glastonbury, CT and many other beloved relatives in Canada and the U.S. No service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas or the American Heart Association. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
