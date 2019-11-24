Piurkowski, Brian John Age 65, passed on Oct. 20, 2019. Brian was born to Julian and Margaret (Wartko) Piurkowski on Aug. 12, 1954 in Bridgeport, CT. His parents precede him in death. On July 26, 1988, Brian and Claire Curtiss were married in Enfield, CT. Brian was a graduate of MIT in 1977 and began a lifelong career in the Airspace Industry. He was currently employed as a Senior Structural Intergrity Engineer for The Spaceship Company in Mojave, CA. Outside of work, he enjoyed marathon running and was a two-time winner of the Whiskey Row Half Marathon in Prescott, AZ which is considered one of the more difficult half-marthons. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Claire Piurkowski of Wichita, KS; step-daughter, Jennifer Letellier (Kevin) of Enfield, CT; two grandchildren, Jordan Espinoza and Naomi Cohen. Private services will be held. Contributions: Homeward Bound Pug Rescue of Oklahoma, c/o Gail Tucker, 1702 Vanessa Drive, Norman, OK 73071. Share memories or condolences at www.corecremation.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019