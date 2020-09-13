Brian Mauden
September 10, 1940 - September 2, 2020
Wichita, KS - Brian D Mauden, 79, passed away Sept 2, 2020, in Marysville, KS. Born Sept 10,1940 in Tacoma, WA to Waldemar & Margaret Mauden, he was one of seven brothers. Following high school, Brian enlisted in the Air Force then Air National Guard. Brian married Gisela Vaubel on Sept 11, 1971 in Lubbock, TX. The next year they moved to McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita with daughters Evelyn & Renee. Brian & Gigi spent the next twenty years traveling for his military service, including 4 yrs at the Pentagon and 5 yrs in Germany, retiring as a colonel in 1992. Home, in Wichita, they enjoyed WSU sports, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Despite retiring, Brian stayed active volunteering with SCORE, the Rotary, and the Midian Shrine Temple, Flying Fez. Brian will be laid to rest in Burlington, WA with his wife at a later date. He is survived by 2 brothers, Ron and Galen, 2 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 15 greats, and 4 great-greats.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.