Brian Mauden
1940 - 2020
Brian Mauden
September 10, 1940 - September 2, 2020
Wichita, KS - Brian D Mauden, 79, passed away Sept 2, 2020, in Marysville, KS. Born Sept 10,1940 in Tacoma, WA to Waldemar & Margaret Mauden, he was one of seven brothers. Following high school, Brian enlisted in the Air Force then Air National Guard. Brian married Gisela Vaubel on Sept 11, 1971 in Lubbock, TX. The next year they moved to McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita with daughters Evelyn & Renee. Brian & Gigi spent the next twenty years traveling for his military service, including 4 yrs at the Pentagon and 5 yrs in Germany, retiring as a colonel in 1992. Home, in Wichita, they enjoyed WSU sports, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Despite retiring, Brian stayed active volunteering with SCORE, the Rotary, and the Midian Shrine Temple, Flying Fez. Brian will be laid to rest in Burlington, WA with his wife at a later date. He is survived by 2 brothers, Ron and Galen, 2 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 15 greats, and 4 great-greats.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 11, 2020
Dearest Mauden Family, my heart broke when your Mom passed away as Gigi was one of my most favorite people in the world. Now it is broken again with the passing of your Dad, another of my most favorite people in the world. My parents and your parents were the closest of friends and I treasure all the memories of spending time with them when they came to visit us or when we came to visit them. Your Dad was my brother's godfather and he was always the best "Uncle" a child could have or wish to have. I offer each of you my most sincere condolences and my love for your parents goes out to each of you. I pray their spirits are now reunited and that their love remains in your hearts until you also reunite with them. I believe you have been trying to reach my Dad, Robert Trimpl. Please call me at 317-219-6682 and I will help you get in touch.
Karen (Trimpl) Brewer
Friend
