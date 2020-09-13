Dearest Mauden Family, my heart broke when your Mom passed away as Gigi was one of my most favorite people in the world. Now it is broken again with the passing of your Dad, another of my most favorite people in the world. My parents and your parents were the closest of friends and I treasure all the memories of spending time with them when they came to visit us or when we came to visit them. Your Dad was my brother's godfather and he was always the best "Uncle" a child could have or wish to have. I offer each of you my most sincere condolences and my love for your parents goes out to each of you. I pray their spirits are now reunited and that their love remains in your hearts until you also reunite with them. I believe you have been trying to reach my Dad, Robert Trimpl. Please call me at 317-219-6682 and I will help you get in touch.

Karen (Trimpl) Brewer

Friend