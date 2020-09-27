Brian Palmer
May 26, 1968 - September 23, 2020
Goddard, Kansas - Brian Palmer, 52, died September 23, 2020. Born May 26, 1968.
Visitation Monday 11-8 with family present 6-8 at Larrison Funeral Home, 120 East Lincoln, Medicine Lodge. Funeral service 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Medicine Lodge United Methodist Church. Burial at Highland Cemetery, Medicine Lodge.
Memorials to Brian Palmer Children Education Fund in care of Larrison Funeral Home.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 27, 2020.