Saverud, Brian 50, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born July 8, 1969 in Kalispell, MT. Brian was an Air Force retiree. He currently worked for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings. Brian was an amazing and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his father, John Saverud; and brother, Allen Saverud. Brian is survived by his mother, Melody Moore Green; wife of 28 years, Robyn; daughter, Alyssa (Ricky Chaiyasan) Saverud; and granddaughter, Brooklyn Chaiyasan. Memorial Service: 2 pm, Friday, March 27, 2020 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, the Air Force Aid Society, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202, or the PTSD Foundation of America, 9724 Derrington Rd., Houston, TX 77064-5808. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020