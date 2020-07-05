Reichenberger, Brian Thomas age 56, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and son passed away on July 3rd, 2020. He was also brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Brian was born on December 20, 1963 to David and Mary Jo (Kruse) Reichenberger. His mother proceeds him in death. Brian is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Lisa (Strunk); his five beloved sons: Nick (Makenzie) of Wichita, Louis (Kaitie) of Wichita, Stuart of Wichita, Matthew of Haven, and Henry of Haven; his dear grandsons: Samuel and Oliver Reichenberger; his father, David (Kathy) Reichenberger of Andale; and his siblings: Terri (Paul) Ramsey of Andale, Bridget (Tom) Mohr of Andale, Kurt (Cheryl) Reichenberger of Colwich, Alison (Steve) Heimerman of Colwich, Todd (Deann) Reichenberger of Evergreen, Colorado, and Peg (Pat) Meyer of Andale. Rosary held on Monday July 6th, 2020 at 7:00pm with Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at 10:00am both at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Andale, Kansas. Memorials contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Hospice and Wichita Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be left at Wulfastmortuary.com