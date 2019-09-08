Anderson, Brice Lee 62, loving husband, father, and son, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sheryl (Epperson); their three daughters, Brett, Kaycee (Adam Reineke), and Georgia; his mother, Ruth; and brother, Brent (Cristy). He was preceded in death by his father, William D. Jr.; his sister, Brockie Sue Headrick; and his brother, William D. III. Brice, a native Wichitan, was born June 30, 1957. He loved the Kansas City Royals and their Hall of Fame star, George Brett, in whose honor Brice and Sheryl named their daughters. Brice enjoyed trying to make people laugh and prided himself in the achievements of his girls. A private burial is planned for Sept. 9 at Resthaven.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019