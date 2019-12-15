Brist William McConico

Guest Book
  • "Brist was a great person to walk into the office every..."
    - Brian McGinley
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you..."
    - Theresa Edwards
Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Notice
Send Flowers

McConico, Brist William born July 16, 1948 in Wichita, Kansas, passed away December 7, 2019. United States Air Force Military Veteran Former Sierra Pacific Mortgage Senior Loan Specialist. Survived by children, Shaun L. McCarthy-McConico and Che S. McConico; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Michael, Sharai and John McConico.Rosary: 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Holy Savior Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Holy Savior Catholic Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.