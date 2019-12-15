McConico, Brist William born July 16, 1948 in Wichita, Kansas, passed away December 7, 2019. United States Air Force Military Veteran Former Sierra Pacific Mortgage Senior Loan Specialist. Survived by children, Shaun L. McCarthy-McConico and Che S. McConico; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Michael, Sharai and John McConico.Rosary: 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Holy Savior Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Holy Savior Catholic Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019